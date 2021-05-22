Best Health Care Stocks To Buy This Week? 4 To Know

Top Health Care Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market This Week. Health care stocks are one of the most significant sectors in the stock market. In fact, health care was a defensive play even before the pandemic. But with more people infected with COVID-19 facing long-term health problems, the demand for health care could be on the rise. Health care companies including those that sell medical supplies, offer medical services, or even provide real estate for medical organizations are all expected to benefit. These could range from biotech companies such as Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) which is one of the household names for COVID-19 vaccines to retail pharmacy chains such as CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS).