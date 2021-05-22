newsbreak-logo
c.1923 Fixer Upper in Cumberland, MD $15K

By [email protected]
oldhousesunder50k.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis home sits high above the North Branch Potomac River. It is a rather large house to renovate, but the wrap-around porch, staircase, diamond windows, tiled bathroom floor and cast iron radiators with covers are awaiting appropriate restoration. Condition and size of the home, higher crime rate, as well as Cumberland’s lack of jobs may contribute to the low price of $15,ooo.

