MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Temperatures in the upper 90’s will close in on old record over the next few afternoons. High temperatures today will reach the middle and upper 90’s during the peak heating hours of the day. Make sure to hydrate before, during, and after any outdoor activities in the heat of the day. With a sunny sky in store you will need to have the sunscreen handy as well! Tonight, under a mostly clear sky temperatures will fall back into the middle 60’s.