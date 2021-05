Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I love making and giving homemade gifts. I start working on my holiday gifts in the summer so I have time to craft a gift for everyone on my Christmas list. This year I wasn't sure what my signature DIY gift would be—but then I picked up the new Cricut Mug Press, and I already know I'll be making mugs for everyone I know.