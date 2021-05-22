newsbreak-logo
The ‘Ice Road’ Soundtrack Debuts Rock Supergroup L.A. Rats

By Will Schube
udiscovermusic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Scott Borchetta, the founder of Big Machine Records, was charged with helming the soundtrack for Liam Neeson’s upcoming June 25 Netflix thriller The Ice Road, he decided on a rocking ‘psycho-billy’ track to anchor a collection of songs sampling the American roots music tableau. Borchetta pitched Nikki Sixx on possibly writing and executive producing a song for the film. Sixx recruited Rob Zombie and John 5, who decided to name their supergroup L.A. Rats.

