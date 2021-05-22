The ‘Ice Road’ Soundtrack Debuts Rock Supergroup L.A. Rats

Record stores are magical places. A good, well-stocked and curated record shop with a knowledgeable staff can influence tastes, expand horizons and serve as the hub for a local musical community. It can be a community center, a place to meet with your friends, promote your band’s upcoming shows by hanging out flyers, even sell on consignment your homemade 45 with the Xeroxed sleeve and labels you and your bandmates assembled with a few glue sticks on a beer-fueled assembly line the night before. Or sell your Xeroxed fanzine. The clerks can serve as gurus of sorts, tastemakers who can steer you to cool new releases, guiding you to the good stuff. (Which might be generous—at least eight times out of 10, the guy working the counter is more like Jack Black’s burn-tout snob Barry in 2000’s High Fidelity, screaming at you for approaching the register with the new Green Day record when you should be buying Stiff Little Fingers.)