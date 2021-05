Prevention Point Philadelphia’s office, based in Kensington.Prevention Point Philadelphia/Facebook. Despite the neighborhood’s proximity to Center City, Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood often looks like an entirely different city. The neighborhood has one of the highest rates of heroin overdoses in the nation, contains the largest open-air narcotics market for heroin on the East Coast, and is considered the epicenter of the opioid crisis in the city. In 2018, drug-related issues in the area led to Mayor Jim Kenney announce the neighborhood was under a disaster declaration.