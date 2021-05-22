The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Woman in the Window is finally launching on Netflix over a year and a half after it was supposed to open in theaters. When it comes to movies about windows, Rear Window is the gold standard. This isn’t about to change anytime soon. When it comes to the film’s release delays, people will likely think about Tulip Fever. Just me? Okay. Both The Woman in the Window and Tulip Fever have books for their source material. They can also count problematic people among their producers. The latter is most unfortunate–Scott Rudin is among the film’s producers. But anyway, with all the delays, you begin to start thinking whether the movie actually exists. Where Tulip Fever did not screen in advance for review, this one did. In all honesty, Netflix would have been better off hiding it from the press. The film is just so bad.