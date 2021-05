With only one game left in the regular season, it is looking increasingly likely that the Los Angeles Lakers will be in the Play-In Tournament as the No. 7 seed in the West. The Lakers could still potentially move up to No. 6 and avoid the Play-In Tournament if they beat the New Orleans Pelicans and the Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers. It doesn’t look like the Nuggets will do the Lakers any favors though as the expectation is this will rest key players to avoid facing the Lakers in the first round.