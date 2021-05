For the second year in a row, the University of Miami is giving high school seniors the choice of whether to include standardized test scores with their applications. While University officials say the move to “test optional” applications is not permanent, it is meant to alleviate the stress of finding a place to take the SAT or ACT and instead, allow more Hurricane hopefuls to easily apply. The decision was based on recommendations from the Office of Enrollment Management and was supported by the Faculty Senate, University administration, and its Board of Trustees.