NBA

Rumor: Lauri Markkanen would like to land with Mavericks as free agent

By Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauri Markkanen wants to start, have an expanded role, and show what he can do next season. That’s not likely to happen in Chicago, where All-Stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic will get the bulk of the touches and opportunities. It has led to speculation around the league that Markkanen may have played his last game as a Bull, and he has said he wants to see what is out there.

nba.nbcsports.com
NBAnumberfire.com

Bulls' Lauri Markkanen (illness) out on Friday

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen (illness) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Markkanen is a late addition to the injury report with an illness and will not play against the Bucks on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.
NBAPosted by
The Game Haus

The Impending Free Agency of Chicago Bulls Forward Lauri Markkanen

The 2017 seventh overall pick Lauri Markkanen is in the final season of his rookie contract and did not receive an extension during this past season. He will be entering restricted free agency and there is no telling what the outcome will be. A lot of people are split on Markkanen and the value he brings to the team. With Markkanen you get a lot of good and bad with an uncertainty of the future.
NBAChicago Sun-Times

For starters, wherever Lauri Markkanen is next season he wants to start

Lauri Markkanen will have plenty of time to think about his future, especially if the Bulls continue fading away from the play-in game and their season is wrapped up in a depressing black bow with wilted flowers alongside it come May 16. That’s when the restricted free agent can start...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAbleachernation.com

Markkanen’s Lack of Minutes (and Impact) Could Be the Writing on the Wall

Since moving to the bench on March 29th, Lauri Markkanen has seen his role greatly diminish. The big man has gone from averaging roughly 30 minutes per game over his previous 24 contests to just roughly 22 over the next 16. Likewise, his usage role dipped from 19.1 percent (75th percentile) to 15.0 percent (38th percentile), per Cleaning the Glass.
NBASt. Cloud Times

Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves odds, picks and prediction

The Dallas Mavericks (42-29) drop by Target Center Sunday to play the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-49) in each team's regular-season finale. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze the Mavericks-Timberwolves odds and lines, with NBA picks and predictions. Dallas can clinch the 5-seed with a victory against a...
NBAchatsports.com

Lauri’s story is frustrating one

The stat line reminded everyone what Lauri Markkanen could be once again. Actually, what he always should have been. And that’s the frustration. Markkanen came off the bench in the Bulls’ victory Thursday against the Raptors to notch 20 points, seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 25 minutes on his way to finishing a team-high plus-15. He performed so well that it cut into starter Patrick Williams’ playing time, limiting him to 18 minutes.
NBAsportsmockery.com

The Best Option For The Bulls Is To Lose

With just seven games left in the Chicago Bulls season, they aren’t in a good spot. The Bulls are currently the 12th seed in the East. They are four games behind the 10th seeded Washington Wizards. For the Bulls to put themselves into the play-in game they would have to win the majority of their remaining seven games and hope the Wizards and Raptors both fall apart. The Bulls let the season slip away from them and at this stage losing would do the most good for their future.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Central Notes: Markkanen, Bulls, Windler, Garland

Lauri Markkanen hasn’t been in the Bulls’ starting lineup since March. The power forward doesn’t consider himself a second-unit player, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago tweets. “I still believe I’m a starter in this league,” he said. Markkanen is headed to free agency — the Bulls will have to extend him a $9MM qualifying offer to make him a restricted free agent.
NBAwalls102.com

LaVine, Markkanen lead Bulls past Raptors, 114-102

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 24 points, Lauri Markkanen added 20 and the Chicago Bulls beat the short-handed Toronto Raptors 114-102. The Bulls pulled within two games of idle Washington with two remaining for 10th place in the Eastern Conference and the final play-in spot. They led by 24 in the third quarter, with the Raptors holding out their best players, and came away with the win despite a big effort by Stanley Johnson. LaVine scored 16 in the second half. Markkanen made six 3-pointers — one shy of his season high. Johnson led Toronto with a career-high 35 points.
NBAbleachernation.com

Lauri Markkanen Is Ready to “Look What’s Out There” in Restricted Free Agency

Lauri Markkanen’s time in Chicago could very well come to an end this offseason, and it appears he is okay with that. The Bulls’ 2017 first-round draft pick gave an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on Monday, explaining that he looks forward to seeing how the market plays out this summer.
NBANBA

Ask Sam Mailbag: Questions about Coby White, the MVP race, Devon Dotson, and more

The play of Nikola Jokic tells me that Tom Boerwinkle played in the wrong era. Who would you nominate for the Norm Van Lier Award (presented to the scrappiest player)?. Tom couldn't shoot like that. Maybe Jerry Lucas. But that's a good idea for the Van Lier award. Obviously, Arcidiacono is scrappy. But he hardly plays enough to make the impact. I'd select Thad Young. I rarely seen anyone retrieve his own team's turnovers as often, though unfortunately many of his own. I doubt there's a good statistic for that. Young is amazing the way he can get back in transition and retrieve his own—or others'—mistakes. Also, the way he can find rebounds in the middle of three taller guys, though it helps that players today seem to believe boxing out is a foul. He also is uncanny keeping balls alive; those things you don't see in the box score stats. Which makes me wonder some about his fate. It seems for now the Bulls have a Core Four in LaVine, Vucevic, White and Williams. And the next lottery pick if they get lucky and then free agency. I'm guessing Karnisovas wants to be a major player in free agency given the way he pursued Vucevic. There's really no more development, as well, the way players like Garrett Temple played so much. Neither Young nor Satoransky is fully guaranteed for next season; so they could be sacrificed in the name of cap room for a free agent. Remember, beloved captain Kirk Hinrich once was. There are plenty of decisions to make with Lauri Markkanen a restricted free agent and possibly stretching of contracts. So there's no way to even really guess for now. The notion is a team like the Lakers or Nets needs a player like Young. And even if the Bulls are not them next season, I don't believe they are going to be what they've been. Having a savvy veteran player like Young is valuable. I'd hope they can figure out a way to keep him. And maybe even get him that first Norm award.
NBAPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Donovan defends Markkanen, whose Bulls future is cloudy

Billy Donovan is known as a players coach. So his impassioned defense of Lauri Markkanen from late Thursday night shouldn’t surprise. “I disagree with anybody that says, ‘Well, he has really dropped off or tailed off.’ It’s changed for him,” Donovan said as part of a lengthy answer that stretched over two minutes. “His minutes have changed. His role has changed.”
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks fall to Timberwolves: Will face Clippers in first round of playoffs

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 136-121 in the final game of the 2020-2021 regular season on May 16. It was far from their best performance as the Mavs took the opportunity to give their key players, including Luka Doncic, a light workload as they head into the playoffs.
BasketballCBS Sports

Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Out Sunday

Kleber (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game against Minnesota. As anticipated, Kleber will sit during the regular season finale with a right Achilles injury. Expect Nicolo Melli to step in and pick up increased minutes in his place.