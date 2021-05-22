Rumor: Lauri Markkanen would like to land with Mavericks as free agent

The play of Nikola Jokic tells me that Tom Boerwinkle played in the wrong era. Who would you nominate for the Norm Van Lier Award (presented to the scrappiest player)?. Tom couldn't shoot like that. Maybe Jerry Lucas. But that's a good idea for the Van Lier award. Obviously, Arcidiacono is scrappy. But he hardly plays enough to make the impact. I'd select Thad Young. I rarely seen anyone retrieve his own team's turnovers as often, though unfortunately many of his own. I doubt there's a good statistic for that. Young is amazing the way he can get back in transition and retrieve his own—or others'—mistakes. Also, the way he can find rebounds in the middle of three taller guys, though it helps that players today seem to believe boxing out is a foul. He also is uncanny keeping balls alive; those things you don't see in the box score stats. Which makes me wonder some about his fate. It seems for now the Bulls have a Core Four in LaVine, Vucevic, White and Williams. And the next lottery pick if they get lucky and then free agency. I'm guessing Karnisovas wants to be a major player in free agency given the way he pursued Vucevic. There's really no more development, as well, the way players like Garrett Temple played so much. Neither Young nor Satoransky is fully guaranteed for next season; so they could be sacrificed in the name of cap room for a free agent. Remember, beloved captain Kirk Hinrich once was. There are plenty of decisions to make with Lauri Markkanen a restricted free agent and possibly stretching of contracts. So there's no way to even really guess for now. The notion is a team like the Lakers or Nets needs a player like Young. And even if the Bulls are not them next season, I don't believe they are going to be what they've been. Having a savvy veteran player like Young is valuable. I'd hope they can figure out a way to keep him. And maybe even get him that first Norm award.