Last week I devoted this column to growing your vegetables in containers. Let us finish today learning more about growing vegetables this way. On Sunday as I was driving, I stopped to chat with my Dunning Avenue friend who is really into this, with what seems like a hundred containers, and to learn more about what he was doing. I told him about the column. He was wondering why some people had stopped by to ask questions. When I saw the number of kinds of containers, I assumed that he just picked up what was around. He said nothing could be further from the truth. Pointing to some trays that look to be about 12 by 16 inches and about 8 inches deep, he said that they were perfect for scallions and garlic.