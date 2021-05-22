Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 13:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for east central Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: El Paso A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTY At 136 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern Colorado Springs, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs, Palmer Lake, Black Forest, Stratmoor, Gleneagle, Fort Carson, Cimarron Hills and Security-Widefield. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov