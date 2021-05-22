newsbreak-logo
El Paso County, CO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 13:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for east central Colorado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: El Paso A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTY At 136 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northwestern Colorado Springs, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Colorado Springs, Monument, Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs, Palmer Lake, Black Forest, Stratmoor, Gleneagle, Fort Carson, Cimarron Hills and Security-Widefield. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

El Paso County, COweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO AND NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Hanover, or 29 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern El Paso and northeastern Pueblo Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL TELLER AND WEST CENTRAL EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM MDT At 317 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Divide, or 18 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving east at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Woodland Park, Green Mountain Falls, Divide, Crystola and Chipita Park.
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 133 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Woodland Park, or 19 miles northwest of Colorado Springs, moving north at 5 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Woodland Park.
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO COUNTY UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 646 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Truckton, or 35 miles east of Colorado Springs, moving north at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Truckton.
Colorado Springs, COKRDO

More thunderstorms across the region tonight

Currently: A few thunderstorms have already developed across HWY 50 and the SE plains of Colorado. Expect intensification of thunderstorm cells through the early evening hours with the possibility of a few severe storms developing before 8pm. The strongest storms will produce strong outflow wind gusts and large hail over 1" in diameter. The best bet is that severe weather stays south and east of Colorado Springs tonight, but I cannot completely rule out the chance for a strong thunderstorm breaking out in El Paso County. Gradually these storms will push off to the east overnight with low temperatures down to 46 degrees in Colorado Springs and 51 in Pueblo. It's likely I'll be giving updates on the severe weather through Facebook live tonight, so that'll be the best way to follow the most recent developments.
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Northwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 244 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Gleneagle, or 17 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * Web cameras were showing very heavy snow occurring across the entire length of the I-25 Gap project Locations impacted include Monument, Air Force Academy, Palmer Lake and Gleneagle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents.