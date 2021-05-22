Severe Weather Statement issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Northwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 244 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Gleneagle, or 17 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * Web cameras were showing very heavy snow occurring across the entire length of the I-25 Gap project Locations impacted include Monument, Air Force Academy, Palmer Lake and Gleneagle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents.