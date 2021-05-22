Severe Weather Statement issued for El Paso by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 15:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-22 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: El Paso THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN EL PASO COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for east central Colorado.alerts.weather.gov