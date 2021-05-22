newsbreak-logo
Bannock County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Big Hole Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Teton Valley Wintry mix possible late tonight and Sunday morning Rain may change over to snow above 6000 feet late tonight into Sunday morning. Snow accumulations of an inch or two are possible on grassy and elevated surfaces. This includes areas around Driggs, Wayan, Soda Springs, and Montpelier. Up to 6 inches of snow is possible near ridgetop level.

alerts.weather.gov
