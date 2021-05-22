newsbreak-logo
Butte County, ID

Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains, Island Park by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-23 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Lost River Range; Lost River Valleys Light snow likely overnight into Sunday morning Rain will change over to snow above 6000 feet late tonight into Sunday morning. 1 to 3 inches is possible across roads around Island Park, Spencer, and Willow Creek Summit. Up to 6 inches is possible near ridgetop level.

