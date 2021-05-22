Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains, Island Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Shoshone, Lava Beds; Upper Snake River Plain FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Shoshone northeast to the Arco Desert, and then east through the Upper Snake River Plain, including. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few sheltered locations may see minimum temperatures dip just below 28 degrees, which would be a Hard Freeze. The areas with the greatest potential for this include the region from Mud Lake to Rexburg and St. Anthony.