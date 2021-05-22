newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

MLB.com Names Triston Casas ‘Best Pure Hitter’ In Red Sox Farm System

By Marcus Kwesi O'Mard
Posted by 
NESN
NESN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chances are plenty of hype will surround Triston Casas in the coming months and years. MLB.com named Casas the “best pure hitter” in the Red Sox farm system on Thursday. Casas has demonstrated his ability to barrel the ball consistently since Boston picked him in the first round of the 2018 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, and his performances this year for Double-A Portland only have heightened expectations of what he’ll achieve over the course of his career.

nesn.com
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
13K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Triston Casas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox#Mlb Com#Major League Baseball#Boston#Home Field#The League#Mlb Com#Double A Portland#Triple A Worcester#Hype#Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBnumberfire.com

Alex Verdugo not in Red Sox' lineup Sunday

The Boston Red Sox did not list Alex Verdugo in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Verdugo will take a seat Sunday while Michael Chavis enters the lineup at second base and bats leadoff. Hunter Renfroe will take over in center field, while Marwin Gonzalez will move from second base to right field.
MLBnumberfire.com

Franchy Cordero in left field for Red Sox on Saturday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Franchy Cordero is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Angels. Cordero will make his 28th outfield appearance with J.D. Martinez starting at designated hitter, Rafael Devers at third base, and Marwin Gonzalez at second. In a matchup against right-hander Dylan Bundy, our models...
MLBchatsports.com

Here are the truths we know about the Red Sox

Thirty-six games and 22 wins into the Red Sox season, those of us who have been aboard the “sneaky good” train since Fort Myers can’t help but notice that those who wrote them off as the No-Chance Brigade back then are saying an awful lot of nice stuff about them now.
MLBDaily News-Record

Orioles Beat Red Sox

Trey Mancini hit a homer in the sixth inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the visiting Boston Red Sox 4-1 on Monday night in Baltimore. Ryan Mountcastle, who played in 127 games for Triple-A Norfolk in 2019, hit a homer in the second inning for the Orioles. The first-place Red...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Colten Brewer: Recalled to majors

Brewer was recalled by the Red Sox on Saturday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports. Garrett Whitlock (COVID-19) was feeling symptoms after receiving the vaccine and is on the injured list. Brewer will take his place in the team's bullpen and will be set for his first innings in the big leagues this season, if he pitches.
MLBBoston Globe

Game 38: Athletics at Red Sox lineups and notes

ATHLETICS (22-15): TBA. Pitching: RHP James Kaprielian (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-0, 3.82 ERA) Athletics vs. Rodriguez: Andrus 2-7, Canha 0-10, Chapman 3-7, Kemp 1-2, Laureano 0-3, Jed Lowrie 3-9, Moreland 0-3, Olson 0-2, Piscotty 5-8 Red Sox vs. Kaprielian: Has not faced any Boston batters. Stat...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Connor Seabold: Not throwing yet

Seabold (elbow) is not throwing yet, but he is starting to feel better, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Seabold is dealing with elbow inflammation. The injury was expected to be minor, though he it appears it will still be a while before he is able to retake the mound for Triple-A Worcester. He posted a 2.25 ERA and 1.12 WHIP and a 30:10 K:BB across 40 innings with Double-A Reading in 2019.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Swats first home run

Plawecki went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Angels. Plawecki had been on the bench in each of the last six contests, but he had a solid day at the plate Sunday and blasted his first home run of 2021. The 30-year-old should continue to serve mainly in a depth role behind Christian Vazquez going forward.
MLBOver the Monster

Game 36 Gamethread: Red Sox at Orioles

The Red Sox and Orioles have played three series so far this year, including this one. Baltimore swept the first, and Boston swept the second. There has not yet been a split decision between these two, and the Red Sox are looking to keep it that way with a win tonight to finish off what would be a four-game sweep. They have Martín Pérez going while Jorge López takes the ball for the O’s. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Two Of MLB’s Best Take Field Tuesday As Red Sox Face Off With Athletics

Two of Major League Baseball’s very best will be on display Tuesday night. The American League East-leading Boston Red Sox welcome the American League West-leading Oaklander Athletics to Fenway Park on Tuesday night to kick off a three-game series. Boston enters with a league-best 22-14 record while the Athletics aren’t...
MLBnumberfire.com

Christian Vazquez hitting sixth for Red Sox on Tuesday

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez is starting in Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vazquez will handle catching duties after Kevin Plawecki was benched on Tuesday night. Our models project Vazquez to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
MLBMilford Daily News

No Red Sox appear immune during current skid

Not even Xander Bogaerts was above a costly mistake or two Wednesday night. This is how it looks when a team is on the verge of a third straight loss and starts to press a bit. The Red Sox star shortstop struck out in a key spot early and made a painful base running error late in a 4-1 defeat against the Athletics.
MLBreflectionsonbaseball.com

Yankees Red Sox Rivalry

Posted in Analysis Brian Cashman New York Yankees Yankees Red Sox Rivalry. The Yankees, as they were pummeling the Red Sox, could not have known or cared Boston’s GM was about to be “eliminated” as well. There’s…. stevecontursi August 29, 2019 Leave a comment. Next Friday, the Yankees will invade...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Top Prospect Triston Casas Breaks Out, Annihilates Two Homers

Triston Casas got on the board Wednesday night — and then some. Casas, considered by man the top overall Boston Red Sox prospect, entered Wednesday’s Portland Sea Dogs game hitting just .182 with a .462 OPS. But the slugging first baseman broke out, going 4-for-6 including his first two Double-A home runs.
MLBnumberfire.com

Kevin Plawecki catching for Red Sox Sunday

The Boston Red Sox listed Kevin Plawecki as their catcher for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Plawecki will take over in relief of Christian Vazquez, who is taking the day off. He's batting eighth. Plawecki has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.7 fantasy...
MLBCovers.com

Red Sox vs Orioles Picks: MLB-Best BoSox Go for Sweep

The Boston Red Sox continue to ride their hot bats early on in this 2021 MLB season and have won four in a row to sit at 22-13 — the best record in the majors. They will go for the four-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles tonight as they close out their wrap-around series today at Oriole Park.