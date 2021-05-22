MLB.com Names Triston Casas ‘Best Pure Hitter’ In Red Sox Farm System

The Red Sox and Orioles have played three series so far this year, including this one. Baltimore swept the first, and Boston swept the second. There has not yet been a split decision between these two, and the Red Sox are looking to keep it that way with a win tonight to finish off what would be a four-game sweep. They have Martín Pérez going while Jorge López takes the ball for the O’s. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.