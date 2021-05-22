MLB.com Names Triston Casas ‘Best Pure Hitter’ In Red Sox Farm System
Chances are plenty of hype will surround Triston Casas in the coming months and years. MLB.com named Casas the “best pure hitter” in the Red Sox farm system on Thursday. Casas has demonstrated his ability to barrel the ball consistently since Boston picked him in the first round of the 2018 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, and his performances this year for Double-A Portland only have heightened expectations of what he’ll achieve over the course of his career.nesn.com