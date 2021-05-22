newsbreak-logo
It’s do as I say, not as I do for jet-setting ‘air miles Alok’

By Tori Holland
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe minister in charge of a major United Nations climate change conference this year has been criticised for travelling tens of thousands of miles while urging people to reduce their carbon footprint. Alok Sharma, the former Business Secretary, has been criticised for failing to lead by example since taking on...

