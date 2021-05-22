newsbreak-logo
California State

Chinese startup Pony.ai gets approval to test driverless vehicles in California

By Erin Fox
newsbrig.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePony has been authorized to test autonomous vehicles with safety drivers in California since 2017, but the new permit will let it test six autonomous vehicles without safety drivers on specific streets in Fremont, Alameda County; Milpitas, Santa Clara County; and Irvine, Orange County. According to the DMV, the vehicles are designed to be driven on roads with speed limits of 45 miles per hour or less, in clear weather and light precipitation. The first testing will be in Fremont and Milpitas on weekdays between 10AM and 3PM.

