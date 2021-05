The family of George Floyd, whose murder sparked protests around the world, are set to meet with president Joe Biden at the White House to mark the anniversary of his death.The meeting comes as the US president has missed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act deadline, which he originally set for 25 May. Before heading to the White House, Mr Floyd’s brother Philonese told CNN that “things have changed” in the last year. “I think it’s moving slowly,” he said, “but it’s making progress.”Mr Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck...