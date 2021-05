For several weeks now, a devastating second wave of Covid-19 infections has been wreaking havoc in India. The country has reported over 21 million cases so far, with over 230,000 dead. According to World Health Organisation, India accounted for nearly half of all global Covid-19 cases and one in every four deaths due to the virus in the past week. However, experts believe the reported number is just a fraction of the real situation. With the crippled healthcare system, one of the most pressing concerns has been a shortage of medical oxygen to treat patients, along with medical essentials and...