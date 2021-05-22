Man shot in northern Indiana shopping mall parking lot

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — One man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot Saturday in a parking lot outside a northern Indiana shopping mall, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after noon outside the University Park Mall in Mishawaka, located adjacent to South Bend a few miles south of the Michigan state line.

The suspect fled the scene in an SUV, WNDU-TV reported.

The mall remained open for business.

The Mishawaka Police Department urged anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to contact detectives at 574-258-1684.