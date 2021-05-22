St. Peter's Lutheran Church celebrates 150 years of worship in Elk Creek

St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Elk Creek is celebrating its 150th anniversary with special services the first weekend of June. The church's June 5 service at 4 p.m. will feature former pastor the Rev. Dennis Heiden. On June 6, the Rev. Gregory Seltz, executive director of the Lutheran Center for Religious Liberty and former speaker of The Lutheran Hour radio program, will be the guest preacher at a 10 a.m. service. Fellowship meals will follow both services.