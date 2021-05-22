newsbreak-logo
Auburn baseball LIVE, Missouri series, game 3

By Mark Murphy
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter earning a spot in next week’s Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament at Hoover, the Auburn Tigers will try to move past the .500 mark in the regular season finale at Missouri. The first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. CDT at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Auburn, which is 25-25...

247sports.com
Missouri State

Missouri adds 4-star defensive tackle Gracial

(Columbia) -- Four-star defensive tackle Marquis Gracial made a commitment to Missouri this past weekend. Gracial committed to the Tigers over a top five that also included Alabama, Arizona State, Iowa State and Oregon. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Saint Charles prospect is ranked as the No. 16 DT in the country...
Alabama State

Alabama Wins 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Championship

It’s best to say Alabama Athletics is living up to Tuscaloosa’s nickname of “Title Town.”. The Crimson Tide softball team is adding another SEC championship under its belt. The 13 winning streaks continued as Alabama defeated No.4 Florida 4-0 in the championship game. After winning the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament...
Auburn, AL

Auburn with plenty to play for heading into final SEC weekend

AUBURN, Alabama—Following a series win over Texas A&M over the weekend, the Auburn baseball Tigers (22-25, 8-19) know exactly what they need to do in the final SEC series to earn a spot in the conference tournament at Hoover the next week. Tied with the Aggies but holding the tiebreaker vs. that team, Auburn is one game in front of Missouri in the standings as the Tigers get ready to head to Columbia for a three-game series vs. the black and gold Tigers.
Columbia, MO

Mizzou softball team earns No. 8 seed in NCAA tourney, will host regional

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri softball team not only will host an NCAA regional this week but the Tigers earned a national seed in the 64-team bracket, checking in at No. 8 overall. That means Mizzou (38-15) also will host the super regional round should it advance past this week’s double-elimination regional.
Auburn, AL

Texas A&M baseball team falls to Auburn 8-5 in series finale

AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn baseball team scored six runs early and received solid pitching for a pivotal 8-5 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference play Sunday afternoon at Plainsman Park. The teams opened the series by splitting a pair of back-and-forth affairs, but Auburn never trailed in the...
Columbia, MO

Mizzou softball to host NCAA regional as No. 8 overall seed

Missouri softball is back in the postseason and will host an NCAA Tournament regional for the first time since 2016. The Tigers earned the No. 8 overall seed in the tournament and Columbia will serve as one of 16 regional hosts. As a top-8 seed, Missouri would also host a super regional if it advances.
Auburn, AL

Weekend Review: Tigers Take Do or Die Series From Aggies

SUN: 8-5 W It wasn’t by any means pretty. If you would have told me Auburn would commit 4 errors over the weekend, I wouldn’t have liked the Tigers chances against an equally good defensive team in Texas A&M. However, the Aggies committed 6 of their own over the weekend and without question cost themselves the Sunday game, giving up only three earned runs on the day. Luckily for Auburn, they count all the runs and Auburn walked out of Plainsman Park with the happy smiles on their faces. On the whole, it was frustrating at times, it was rewarding at times but in the end, it was successful. That’s all that there really is to say about the weekend. We will dive into the individual particulars later but for now, let’s dive into what will be a very tense Thursday through Saturday in most of the SEC.
Auburn, AL
AL.com

Auburn softball selected to NCAA tournament

The NCAA announced the 64 teams that will compete for the 2021 DI softball championship on Sunday, and it selected Auburn as one of the 11 SEC representatives. The unranked Tigers will begin with a game against UCF on May 21 at 1 p.m ET in Tallahassee. The game will be shown on ESPN2.
Kentucky State

Kentucky Baseball Secures a Spot in the SEC Tournament

For the first time since 2018, the Bat ‘Cats will be in the postseason. Last night Texas A&M beat the Auburn Tigers 11-9, giving the Wildcats a four-game cushion over both Auburn and Missouri in the SEC standings to secure themselves as one of the 12 SEC teams that will be making the trip to Hoover, Alabama.
Auburn, AL

Tigers to tee off at NCAA Stillwater Regional

AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 15 Auburn men's golf team is set to begin its run for a national title when it takes part in the NCAA Stillwater Regional, May 17-19. The Tigers are part of a 13-team field in Stillwater, Okla. at Karsten Creek Golf Club. Auburn comes in...
Auburn, AL

Auburn Football Recruiting: More Portal Decisions Coming Soon

Auburn fans have very quickly become acquainted with the transfer portal. The portal was the enemy for many weeks stealing away fifteen players. But last week, the Tigers befriended the mysterious being and landed two commitments of their own in nose tackle Tony Fair and safety Bydarrius Knighten. That friendship looks to continue this week when at least two top targets are expected to make their decisions.
Auburn, AL

Auburn wraps up SEC home slate with series win

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn wrapped up its SEC home slate with a series win against Texas A&M, defeating the Aggies 8-5 in the series finale Sunday at Plainsman Park. The Tigers’ pitching trio of Trace Bright, Joseph Gonzalez and Carson Skipper gave up just two earned runs and didn’t walk a batter while striking out nine.
Auburn, AL

Auburn defeats Aggies 8-5 for series win

Joseph Gonzalez (45) pitching for Auburn against Texas A&M on May 16, 2021. Auburn ended its final home SEC series with a series win over Texas A&M as the Tigers defeated the Aggies 8-5 Sunday at Plainsman Park. With the win, Auburn improved to 22-25 overall and is 8-19 in...
Auburn, AL
FanSided

Auburn football: Dematrius Davis happy with Tigers decision

With all of the talk surrounding what Auburn football might do at the QB position in 2021, it’s good to know that the team’s most recent commitment at the position is in good standing with the team. QB controversy could surround the program should they land coveted six-foot-six, 250-lb pro-style...