Superintendent funds half of outdoor prom tickets

Saginaw Valley State University has a new dean for the Scott L. Carmona College of Business. Jayati Ghosh will head SVSU’s business school after devoting more than two decades to a career in higher education, most recently at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania. Ghosh has over 25 years of higher education experience at public and private institutions. Prior to joining Widener University, Ghosh held leadership roles including associate dean, director of the Honors Program, director of faculty development and founding executive director of the Global Education Office at Dominican University in San Rafael, California. She held teaching positions at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario, Canada.