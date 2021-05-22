newsbreak-logo
Saginaw, MI

Superintendent funds half of outdoor prom tickets

By CNN Newsource
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — With pandemic upending everyone’s lives last year, many high schoolers missed out on their senior prom and other memories that came with those cherished years. But after missing out on last year’s prom, one school district made sure none of their students missed out on this...

Michigan StateWNEM

Michigan school districts left to make own mask mandates

New federal guidelines allowing fully vaccinated Americans to go mask less in public, even indoors, continues to cause confusion leaving many unanswered questions throughout the business community. The new rules do come with some exceptions. They still call for masks to be worn in crowded indoor settings like on flights,...
Michigan Statethebrighterside.news

60-year-old braids of hair donated to Michigan charity

A Michigan woman who received some braids of hair from her aunt when she was 12 years old donated the 60-year-old locks to a charity that makes wigs for children. Janet Guinter, of Lansing, said she received the unusual family heirloom from her aunt several decades ago. "My aunt was...
Saginaw, MIPosted by
The Saginaw News

Saginaw Valley State University hires new dean for business college

SAGINAW, MI - Jayati Ghosh will become the next dean of Saginaw Valley State University’s Scott L. Carmona College of Business, according to a news release. Ghosh most recently served as the dean of Widener University’s School of Business Administration, a private university in Chester, Pennsylvania. She has more than 25 years of higher education experience at institutions both public and private, according to the release. She’ll officially join the university Monday, June 28.
Saginaw, MIabc12.com

Saginaw Schools prepare to build new schools, repurpose others

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The iconic Bean Bunny sign in Saginaw has been taken from its perch and a fund has been set up for restoring it and finding a new home. The reason the sign was taken down is to make way for a new home for a new athletic complex for the Saginaw Public Schools.
Saginaw, MIMidland Daily News

St. John's Lutheran student organizes STEM projects

St. John’s Lutheran School has participated in Saginaw Valley State University's Chief Science Officer Program for many years. One or two students in grades six through eighth are chosen each year to represent St. John’s at a consortium of middle and high school students from schools in the Great Lakes Bay Region.
Midland, MIMidland Daily News

Business Matters: Judd's Rental, Tim Keppel

Tim Keppel, 67, owns Judd’s Rental, Inc., located on Bay City Road, near South Saginaw in Midland. Keppel said, “We solve all the problems of the world, one at a time.” He added, “Everybody who comes through the door has a problem.”. Judd’s is a general rental store. Keppel has...
Saginaw, MIabc12.com

Lapeer and Saginaw each receive $200,000 to clean up blight

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Money is on the way to help eliminate blight in two Mid-Michigan communities. Saginaw and Lapeer will get $200,000 apiece to remove vacant or abandoned homes and buildings. The grant dollars from the State Land Bank Authority as part of Michigan’s statewide Blight Elimination Program. Officials plan...
Saginaw, MIwsgw.com

Volunteers Needed for Habitat for Humanity Project in Saginaw

The neighborhood surrounding Saginaw’s Mustard Seed Shelter is the site of a revitalization initiative starting Friday, May 14 with the rehab of a home on the corner of Janes and 7th. The project was initiated by the Wolohan Fellows at Saginaw Valley State University, in collaboration with Mustard Seed Shelter...
Saginaw, MIMorning Sun

Mid-Michigan entertainment weekend May 14-16 and beyond

• Seasonal Wood Signs - Hello Spring!: 5:30-7 p.m. May 14, create a rustic painted wood sign at in-person workshop, supplies included, $30 members, $35 nonmembers, Art Reach Center, 111 E. Broadway, Mt. Pleasant, artreachcenter.org. • “Lost in the Ozone”: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through July 15, exhibit by artist John...
Saginaw, MIkisswtlz.com

SVSU Hires New College of Business Dean

Saginaw Valley State University has a new dean for the Scott L. Carmona College of Business. Jayati Ghosh will head SVSU’s business school after devoting more than two decades to a career in higher education, most recently at Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania. Ghosh has over 25 years of higher education experience at public and private institutions. Prior to joining Widener University, Ghosh held leadership roles including associate dean, director of the Honors Program, director of faculty development and founding executive director of the Global Education Office at Dominican University in San Rafael, California. She held teaching positions at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and Wilfrid Laurier University in Ontario, Canada.
Michigan Statecompsmag.com

Saginaw promotes awareness with the ‘Mental Health Month’ declaration for May

More from MLive: “I also call upon the citizens, government agencies, public and private institutions, businesses and schools in the state of Michigan to recommit to our community to increasing awareness and the understanding of mental health, and the need to appropriate and accessible services for all people who have mental illnesses,” said Moore in the proclamation. Saginaw not yet reinstating water utility shutoffs during COVID-19 pandemic.