newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Solar storms are back, threatening life as we know it on Earth

By BRIAN K. SULLIVAN
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

A few days ago, millions of tons of super-heated gas shot off from the surface of the sun and hurtled 90 million miles toward Earth. The eruption, called a coronal mass ejection, wasn’t particularly powerful on the space-weather scale, but when it hit the Earth’s magnetic field it triggered the strongest geomagnetic storm seen for years. There wasn’t much disruption this time — few people probably even knew it happened — but it served as a reminder the sun has woken from a yearslong slumber.

www.miamiherald.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Solar Flares#Solar Storm#Solar Radiation#Hydro Quebec#Proswift#National Grid#The Sun For Airlines#Canadian#Carrington Event#Massive Solar Storms#Explosive Storms#Severe Space Weather#Coronal Mass Ejection#Surface#Critical Satellites#Super Heated Gas#Blackouts#Outer Space#Power Grids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Science
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Aerospace & Defensemystar106.com

Rogue Chinese Rocket is on a Collision Course with Earth

Pentagon officials say there’s an out-of-control Chinese rocket zipping around near Earth. They also say it’s going to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere this weekend. What they can’t say, however, is where it’s going to crash. The rocket was used to put China’s space station into orbit last week. Although it...
Aerospace & DefenseA.V. Club

Great Job, China! A rocket chunk is careening back to Earth and no one's sure where it will land

China managed two impressive feats last week: First, they successfully launched the first module of the nation’s new, badass-named Tiangong (“Celestial Palace”) space station aboard its Long March 5B rocket, marking a major milestone in human spacefaring for the country. Second, they accidentally sent a 30-meter-tall “massive core stage” of said Long March 5B rocket into a “chaotic reentry” towards Earth, and no one appears to have a goddamn clue exactly where it’s gonna land...
Aerospace & Defensenationalgeographic.com

Why you (probably) shouldn't panic about the falling Chinese rocket

A large section of a Long March 5B rocket is predicted to reenter Earth’s atmosphere on May 8 or May 9. Here's what you need to know. This weekend, a spent, 100-foot-long Chinese rocket is set to plunge through Earth’s atmosphere. A substantial portion of the 22-ton launch vehicle—the core stage of a Long March 5B rocket—will be obliterated as it descends, although large pieces of debris could survive the fall.
Aerospace & DefenseMIT Technology Review

A Chinese rocket is falling back to Earth—but we don’t know where it will land

Last week, China successfully launched Tianhe-1, the first part of its new space station, to be completed before the end of 2022. A week later, the mission is still making huge waves—and not in a good way. The core booster from the Long March 5B rocket that launched Tianhe-1 ended up in an uncontrolled orbit around Earth. It is expected to fall back to Earth this weekend, with current estimates suggesting it will begin reentry between 2:13 p.m. Eastern Time Saturday and 8:13 a.m. Sunday. That’s such an enormous window that no one has any idea where it will land.
IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Colonial Pipeline: Everything we know about cyberattack threatening US energy supplies

The United States’ largest pipeline has been shut down for the last three days after being hit with a cyberattack, forcing the Biden administration to invoke emergency powers amid an “all-hands-on-deck” effort to ensure no fuel shortages occur. Experts have said gas prices would likely not be impacted if the Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline, which runs along the East Coast, comes back online in the next few days.But the cybersecurity attack was the worst assault to date against US critical infrastructure and underscores serious vulnerabilities within US infrastructure that leaves it at risk to ransomware attacks. A majority of the nation’s...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

Dark-Matter Storm is Speeding Toward Our Solar System

A strange dark-matter phenomenon is speeding towards the Sun at speeds of 500 kilometers per second according to a 2018 study led by theoretical physicist Ciaran O’Hare from the University of Zaragoza in Spain. Billions of years ago, a dwarf galaxy was shred apart by the extreme tidal forces of our larger Milky Way Galaxy. The remnant galaxy now forms a stream, called S1, that arcs around the halo of our Galaxy. The stream is composed of tens of thousands of visible stars, and also up to a billion solar masses of invisible dark matter.
Aerospace & Defensethewestonforum.com

The Osiris Rex probe is on its way back to Earth

With a sample of the asteroid Bennu in his case, NASA’s “Osiris Rex” probe has returned to Earth. Expected in September 2023. NASA’s Osiris Rex probe is on its way to Earth. The probe has a sample of asteroid Benno in its bags. The sample will not reach Earth until...
Astronomysciencecodex.com

Solar wind from the center of the Earth

High-precision noble gas analyses indicate that solar wind particles from our primordial Sun were encased in the Earth's core over 4.5 billion years ago. Researchers from the Institute of Earth Sciences at Heidelberg University have concluded that the particles made their way into the overlying rock mantle over millions of years. The scientists found solar noble gases in an iron meteorite they studied. Because of their chemical composition, such meteorites are often used as natural models for the Earth's metallic core.
Aerospace & DefenseThe Verge

Chinese rocket falling to Earth this weekend poses ‘extremely low’ risk to people

Another “out-of-control” Chinese rocket stage in orbit has spawned a news cycle. But for people on Earth, there’s not much to worry about. The 100-foot-tall, 22-metric-ton corpse of a Chinese Long March 5B rocket that launched the first chunk of Beijing’s new space station last week will reenter Earth’s atmosphere sometime this weekend, and there’s an extremely high chance that pieces of the rocket will splash down in the ocean, analysts say.
Astronomyhistoryofyesterday.com

The Massive Solar Flare that Caused a Geomagnetic Storm in 1859

A — mateur astronomer Richard Carrington walked into his private observatory on September 1, 1859. When he pointed his telescope to the Sun, he saw something truly remarkable. Quickly, he began sketching massive spots on the Sun’s surface. He described “two patches of intensely bright and white light” erupting from the patches. Within five or so minutes, the fiery balls of light disappeared.
AstronomyWHNT-TV

Earth under Geomagnetic Storm Watch on Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Planet Earth is under a Geomagnetic Storm Watch on Sunday and, luckily, that isn’t as scary as it sounds. In fact, some people in these situations pack up and hop on a plane — not to flee to safety, but to view the beautiful result: auroras or the Northern Lights.
Environmentwatchers.news

CME impacts Earth, sparking G3 - Strong geomagnetic storm

A coronal mass ejection (CME) produced by a filament eruption around 10:00 UTC on May 9, 2021, has reached Earth at 06:43 UTC on May 12. G3 - Moderate geomagnetic storm levels were observed at 12:59 UTC. The CME arrived at the DSCOVR spacecraft at 05:47 UTC. Solar wind speed...