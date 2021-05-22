newsbreak-logo
SUV crashes into house in Hampden, driver hospitalized

Wbaltv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was taken to a hospital after he drove his SUV into a house in Hampden. Fire officials said the man drove into a house Saturday in the 3600 block of Roland Avenue. The house was occupied, but no one was injured. The cause of the crash is under...

