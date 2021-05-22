SUV crashes into house in Hampden, driver hospitalized

PEQUOT LAKES — Alcohol appears to be a factor in an all-terrain vehicle crash Saturday, May 8, in rural Pequot Lakes, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported. Authorities were called at 7:34 p.m. to a report of a serious ATV crash with injuries near 17th Avenue Southwest in rural Pequot Lakes. Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned that an Arctic Cat 500 ATV was operating on a driveway when the driver made a sharp turn, causing the machine to roll, ejecting the occupants off the machine and pinning them underneath it. An individual in the area heard the crash and was able to move the machine off the injured parties and began administering aid, the sheriff’s office reported.