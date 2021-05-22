Lady Dimitrescu comes to life; this is the cosplay of the actress who put her face on the character
Resident Evil 8 Village is one of the titles of the moment, and much of its success is due to Lady Dimitrescu, one of the most charismatic villains in the game. In the company of her daughters, the imposing woman chases Ethan Winters the length and breadth of his castle. During the last weeks we have seen several cosplay based on her, but none is as realistic as the one made by Helena Mankowska, the Polish actress and model who put a face on the character.marketresearchtelecast.com