Lady Dimitrescu comes to life; this is the cosplay of the actress who put her face on the character

One of the smartest things Capcom's marketing team did in the run-up to the release of Resident Evil Village was to focus on Lady Dimitrescu (ie Tall Vampire Lady) and her deadly daughters. It was all the internet could talk about for months, and all they continue to want to talk about since the game's recent release. But now that gamers everywhere are actually digging into the gameplay of Resident Evil Village and its post-game content, let's just say that Lady D and her daughters are not the end-all, be-all baddies in this game; not by a long shot. Spoilers follow from here on out.