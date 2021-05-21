newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Head Into the Darkness of Resident Evil Village | Video Games

By Oliver moure
newsnationusa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Village” picks up three years after “Biohazard” and continues the story of Ethan Winters, who has escaped from the nightmare of the last game with his now-wife Mia and their six-month-old Rose. The prologue almost feels like an echo of the opening scene of “The Last of Us” with its simple domesticity that one knows is about to be shattered. Mia reads a creepy bedtime story to Rose, and the adults prepare to eat dinner when their new lives are shattered by gunfire. Mia is killed and Rose and Ethan are taken by none other than Chris Redfield (a legendary name in the “RE” universe). Moments later, Ethan wakes up in the aftermath of a car crash, and Rose is missing. He wanders into a nearby village—echoes of “Silent Hill” in the set-up may or may not be intentional—and the action of the game unfolds.

newsnationusa.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil Village#The Darkness#Into Darkness#Magical Creatures#Video Game Characters#Creepy#Silent Hill#Universe#Superpowered Characters#Echoes#Moments#Biohazard#Tense Combat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video GamesAndroid Central

I've never wanted to play a game more than Resident Evil Village — and I can't

There are plenty of games I would love to play but don't for a number of reasons. Maybe I don't like the genre. Maybe it's just too difficult for me to make any meaningful progress. And maybe, despite the trailers looking incredibly interesting, I just find the actual gameplay boring. The worst reason of all, though, is that a game is scary. I want so badly to be into horror games, but I just can't do it. This has made me feel left out over the years as social media gravitates toward the next big horror thing — whatever it may be — and I've never felt it so much as now that Resident Evil Village is out.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Resident Evil Village is joint-best selling game in the series since RE 6

One of the biggest releases this year, Capcom's survival horror Resident Evil Village, is off to a great start in terms of reviews but also sale numbers. Yesterday, we reported that the game has topped UK physical sales chart and today , Capcom have announced that over three million units have been shipped worldwide since the game launched four days ago.
Comicsdroidjournal.com

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Season 1: Latest Updates!

What is the show about? Is it worth watching? When is it releasing? Let us find out about Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Season 1: Latest Updates!. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is an upcoming CGI original net animation anime series that is set to premiere on Netflix. It is based on the Resident Evil franchise by Capcom. The series stars Resident Evil 2 protagonists Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. The show is produced by TMS Entertainment and animated by Quebico.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

The Weekspot podcast: Resident Evil Village is a game of two halves

We’ve been doing The Weekspot for the best part of nine months now. In that time, there’s been weeks where either the big releases have dried up, or the news has been lacking a little oomph. But, I think we’ve been able to cobble together a podcast you can enjoy, regardless of the previous seven days in PC video gaming. This week, there was zero cobbling.
Video Gamesgeekgirlauthority.com

GGA Game Review: RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE Delivers on Nightmarish Horrors and Much More

Capcom has been busy preparing for the 25th anniversary of one of its greatest franchises, Resident Evil. So it is no surprise that part of the celebration was a brand new addition in the form of Resident Evil Village. For months we have been teased with trailers, gameplays and hints at the story that would unfold – but now it’s time. So was it worth the wait? You bet your sweet nine-foot vampire lady tush it was! Capcom and the team behind Resident Evil know how to scare players out of their seats while simultaneously pulling at our heartstrings, giving us puzzles that require the use of your noggin and a story so enthralling you can’t pull your eyes away.
Video Gamestechgeeked.com

Resident Evil Village: The franchises most action-packed game to date

Resident Evil Village is a game that frequently switches between tension-building horror to over-the-top action. One of the most critical questions regarding this latest installment surrounds balancing horror and action properly. By featuring action set-pieces in a horror game, can it still qualify as survival horror?. The story begins in...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Resident Evil Village Photo of a Strange Bird: Juicy Game location

There are many puzzles in Resident Evil Village, but not all of them require keys, cogs, or cranks to solve. One of the easiest involves the Photo of a Strange Bird, which only requires finding a rare blue bird somewhere in the graveyard. Not only does this puzzle have a simple solution, but it also offers one of the most valuable rewards in the entire game.
Video GamesWashington Post

How New Game Plus and post-game content works in ‘Resident Evil 8: Village’

Congratulations, you’re here because you beat “Resident Evil 8: Village.” (Or, you want to find out how the post-game content works). “Village” continues the Resident Evil tradition of being highly replayable, coaxing you along with new weapons, content and higher difficulty modes. But “Village” also sees the return of the “new game plus” feature, which means players can revisit the entire game with all of their upgrades and hard-earned work persisting, even at the beginning of the story.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Resident Evil Village Highly experimental third person mod shown in new videos

A new highly experimental Resident Evil Village third person mod has been showcased by a brand new video shared online. The new video shows the mod in development through mud FluffyQuack in Mercenaries mode. As the mud explained, there is still a lot of work to be done as Ethan’s model is headless and looks the wrong way while shooting.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Why Resident Evil Village Feels Like the Most Unique Game in the Series

WARNING: There are spoilers ahead for Resident Evil Village. Resident Evil as a series has never been shy of experimenting and trying new things, even with the many winning formulas it has had over the years. From changing camera perspectives to introducing new characters to completely changing the tone and focus of the series, Resident Evil has had so many styles and flavours over the years. The newest entry in the series, Resident Evil Village, keeps that tradition going- though in many ways it feels like an amalgamation of some of the best things the series has done over its 25 year-history, the end product itself feels wholly unique. In fact, holistically, it feels like the most unique thing Resident Evil has ever done.
Video GamesDen of Geek

Resident Evil Village Struggles to Turn Horror Gaming into a Blockbuster

In case you haven’t heard, Resident Evil Village is a hit. The game’s sales figures suggest it could go on to become the best-selling RE title ever, and critics and fans everywhere are ready to name Resident Evil Village one of the best games of 2021, one of the better Resident Evil games, and even one of the best demonstrations of next-gen gaming technology so far.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Resident Evil Village Demake Video Showcases Terrifying Low-Poly Lady Dimitrescu and More

Resident Evil Village looks even scarier as a PlayStation 1 game, judging from a demake video that has been shared online. The video, which has been put together by YouTube user Hoolopee, shows how the game would look if it were a PlayStation 1 title, complete with low-poly renditions of Lady Dimitrescu, werewolves, and all the creatures that appear in the latest entry in the Capcom series.