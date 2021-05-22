newsbreak-logo
Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Tops Ford in Cup Practice Session at COTA

By Official Release
speedwaymedia.com
 3 days ago

Circuit of the Americas Post-Practice Media Availability | Saturday, May 22, 2021. Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang, was the fastest Ford in today’s only NASCAR Cup Series practice at Circuit of the Americas. Logano participated in a post-practice media call to talk about track conditions.

