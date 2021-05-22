Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Tops Ford in Cup Practice Session at COTA

NASCAR Zoom Media Availability | Thursday, May 13, 2021. CHASE BRISCOE, No. 14 Ford Performance Racing School Ford Mustang — DOES IT FEEL LIKE THINGS ARE GOING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION NOW FOR THE 14 TEAM? “Yeah, I mean I feel like for sure being able to run closer towards the front definitely is good for confidence and momentum, and I feel like this last couple weeks we haven’t made mistakes, where early in the year we had about the same speed — maybe a little less — but we would just have a bad pit stop or I’d speed on pit road or something like that, so I feel like the last couple weeks we’ve just executed and haven’t dug ourselves in a deeper hole. Obviously, right now as a company we’re still off a little bit, so we just have to be perfect. We can’t make mistakes. I feel like Darlington, for example, we just did everything all day right the correct way. We didn’t make any mistakes all day. We had solid pit stops all day long . Got on and off pit road good all day long and it was just a solid day all around and when we did that we had a solid result, so we just have to keep trying to do those things and as we continue to run farther up front our starting position gets better and all those things just compound and make everything easier in general in the race. I think right now we’re 20 points out of 20th place in points and if we could get to 20th it’s only gonna help our position in the starting lineup even more, so we just have to keep doing the little things right and, like I said all year long we’ve got to crawl then walk then run and we just have to keep making baby steps week in and week out.”