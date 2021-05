The second major of the year is here. It’s the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. The resort opened 1974 with five courses designed by separate architechts. Kiawah Island rose to prominence when the Ocean course opened just in time to host the 1991 Ryder Cup. It was one of the more competitive and memorable editions that lives on with the moniker “War by the Shore.”