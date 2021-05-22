newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

CHEVY NCS AT COTA: William Byron Fastest in NCS Practice Transcript

By Official Release
speedwaymedia.com
 3 days ago

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 1LE, was the fastest overall in NASCAR Cup Series practice at 77.847 mph. Post-Practice Press Conference Transcript:. “Yeah, I hope it rains tomorrow. It was really weird at first, just getting used to just where the best line was and getting used to the way you get around there. I’ve spent some time at the go-kart track in the rain and, honestly, you just try to adapt and learn.”

speedwaymedia.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncs#Race Track#Nascar Cup Series#Camaro#Chevy#Race Day#Chevy#Ncs Practice Transcript#Liberty University#Trans Am#Camaro#Race Day#Chevrolet Models#Www Chevrolet Com#Slicks#Crew Chief#Detroit#Fugle#Time#Rain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

CHEVY NCS AT DOVER 1: Corey LaJoie Press Conf. Transcript

COREY LAJOIE, NO. 7 DRYDENE PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE, Teleconference Highlights:. HOW DO YOU FEEL THE SEASON HAS PLAYED OUT AND ARE YOU AT PAR OR, A PLUS OR MINUS?. “I think, on paper, we are probably a minus. But I think internally, we are better off. We had mechanical failures early. We had an engine break and a couple of things happen. We had a really good run at Martinsville. We should have probably had a Top 10 result there, but we got caught up on pit road. We’ve had four DNF’s, so if we clean those up, then we’re 24th or 25th in points, which I feel like really over-achieving for what we set out to do. But we’re sitting there in 30th or whatever it is in points, and still pretty bullish on what we’re capable of doing. It was a little bit more of a transition than I expected from the Ford Mustangs we ran last year and transferring the set-ups over to these Ganassi Camaros, the aero balance was a little bit different. They had a little bit more front downforce, so we had to adjust, and we probably threw away three or four weeks on intermediate tracks to get that balance figured out. But I think we’ve got a pretty good handle on what these cars need to make some speed and I was pretty happy with how we ran at Darlington. We were probably a 20th to 23rd place car, around 22nd, and I think for us, that’s checking the boxes and incrementally getting better and figuring out the things we need to do to get better throughout the year.”
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

CHEVY NCS AT DOVER: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

2nd KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 NATIONSGUARD CAMARO ZL1 1LE. 3rd CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE. 8th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 CAT LINKAGE PINS CAMARO ZL1 1LE. 9th DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 COMMSCOPE CAMARO ZL1 1LE. TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:. POS. DRIVER. 1st Alex Bowman...
Motorsportsracer.com

Alan to make Truck return at COTA

Lawless Alan will return to the cockpit of the Reaume Brothers No. 34 Toyota Tundra for this weekend’s NASCAR Truck Series round at COTA. “I can’t wait to be back behind the wheel of my AUTOParkit, Toyota Tundra,” Alan said. “The Reaume Brothers team gave me a great truck at Daytona and I know we will be good at COTA.”
Dover, DEspeedwaymedia.com

CHEVY NCS AT DOVER: Team Chevy Advance

RACE #13 – DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY. Team Chevy drivers will seek to extend recent and historic success as Dover International Speedway plays host to the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) this weekend. Chevrolet has 41 NCS victories to lead all manufacturers at the 1-mile concrete oval that features 24 degrees of banking in the turns. The Drydene 400 on Sunday, May 16, will be the 103rd NCS race at Dover, which has held two NCS races every year since 1971.
Motorsportstireball.com

Paul Menard returns to NASCAR at COTA

Paul Menard will drive a fifth entry for ThorSport in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas. Menard will get behind the wheel of the No. 66 Toyota Tundra for the Toyota Tundra 255. Sponsoring Menard’s entry will be Mattei. Bud Haefele will serve as the crew chief of the truck.
Motorsportssportscarracingnews.com

MERCEDES-AMG THE FASTEST TIME IN OPENING PRACTICE IN THE GERMAN GT CHAMPIONSHIP IN OSCHERSLEBEN

Shining star: Mercedes-AMG dominated the first free practice session of the opening round of this season’s ADAC GT Masters in Oschersleben. The Swabian manufacturer’s cars occupied the top three positions, with works driver Raffaele Marciello (26/I) setting the fastest time of the morning. In doing so, he ensured that Mann-Filter Team Landgraf – HTP/WWR enjoyed a promising start to the series.
Austin, TXjayski.com

Sokal Sponsoring Brett Moffitt at COTA

As the NASCAR circuit gears up to head to Circuit of the Americas, Our Motorsports. announces today that Sokal will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 02 Chevrolet with driver Brett Moffitt at this weekend’s Pit Boss 250. As one of the fastest growing marketing agencies in the...
Motorsportsformulascout.com

David fastest in practice on FREC’s first trip to Monaco

R-ace GP’s Hadrien David set the pace in Formula Regional European Championship’s first ever competitive session on a street circuit in Monaco free practice. The Frenchman spent much of the session disputing first place on the timesheet with Arden’s Alex Quinn, although it was ART Grand Prix’s points leader Gregoire Saucy who was fastest early on.
MotorsportsWYSH AM 1380

NCS: Bowman leads historic finish for HMS at Dover

(MRN.com) Say this about Alex Bowman, the pilot of the No. 48 Chevrolet has got his timing right. The Hendrick Motorsports driver took the lead off pit road after his final pit stop with 97 of 400 race laps remaining, held off the field on two more race restarts and earned his second victory of the year in Sunday’s Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Tops Ford in Cup Practice Session at COTA

Circuit of the Americas Post-Practice Media Availability | Saturday, May 22, 2021. Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang, was the fastest Ford in today’s only NASCAR Cup Series practice at Circuit of the Americas. Logano participated in a post-practice media call to talk about track conditions.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Chris Buescher – COTA Advance

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher. EchoPark Texas Grand Prix – Sunday, May 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90. This weekend serves as one of the most anticipated on the 2021 NASCAR slate, which features a record-breaking six road courses, including the inaugural event at the 3.41-mile long Circuit of the Americas.
Motorsportsfrontstretch.com

CMI Fielding 3 Trucks at COTA

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks. CMI Motorsports will attempt to field three trucks for the first time at the inaugural Toyota Tundra 250 at Circuit of the Americas in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, according to TobyChristie.com. All three of their drivers will be attempting...
Austin, TXjayski.com

Goodyear Fast Facts – COTA

NASCAR Cup Series – Race No. 14 – 68 laps / 231.88 miles. NASCAR Xfinity Series – Race No. 11 – 46 laps / 156.86 miles. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – Race No. 9 – 41 laps / 139.81 miles. Circuit of The Americas (3.41-mile road course) – Austin,...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Ryan Newman – COTA Advance

Twitter: @Roush6Team, @RoushFenway and @RyanJNewman. EchoPark Texas Grand Prix – Sunday, May 23 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90. This weekend serves as one of the most anticipated on the 2021 NASCAR slate, which features a record-breaking six road courses, including the inaugural event at the 3.41-mile long Circuit of the Americas.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | COTA

History will be made this weekend in Texas as NASCAR takes all three of its national series to Circuit of the Americas for the first time ever. The 3.41-mile track is commonly known for hosting F1 races each season, but this weekend the NASCAR Cup Series highlights a full weekend of action on Sunday. Jack Roush has 15 wins all-time on road courses, including five in the NCS.
Austin, TXspeedwaymedia.com

Toyota – NCS COTA Quotes – Kyle Busch – 05.22.21

AUSTIN, Texas (May 22, 2021) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch was made available to media via videoconference prior to the Circuit of the Americas race earlier today:. KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 M&M’s Mix Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing. How was it out there?. “It’s interesting just with the...
Motorsportshendrickmotorsports.com

Race Rundown: Byron finishes third at virtual COTA

CONCORD, N.C. -- William Byron finished third after running in the position for the majority of Wednesday night's eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event at Circuit of The Americas ahead of Sunday's live race at the road course. Byron, who already won the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway this...
Motorsportssportscar365.com

Jamin, McAleer Score COTA Poles

Nico Jamin and Stevan McAleer have claimed overall pole positions for this weekend’s opening rounds of Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America at Circuit of The Americas. Saturday morning’s pair of 15-minute qualifying sessions, run on a wet track, saw ANSA Motorsports’ Jamin go quickest in Q1 thanks to a 2:21.875 lap time.