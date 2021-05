All four of our Little Free Libraries are in need of books. We’re asking for your help so we may continue inspiring readers and expanding book access to everyone in our small community. Grab one and share one or grab two and share a few. Little Free Library locations for drop-off: 1) Fayette Realty parking lot 2) On Bell St. across from St. John’s 3) The corner of 159 and 1291 across from the…