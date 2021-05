Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors West Point Graduate, non-profit founder and Veteran Greg Washington. This past Friday, Greg left his home in Mississippi to begin an 1800-mile journey to West Point, and he’s doing it on foot. Greg struggled with his mental health after losing two close friends in combat. He said he had survivors guilt and wished it would have been him instead of them. His mental health declined, he drank a lot and nearly succeeded at taking his own life. His hope is to finish this walk, and raise money and awareness about defeating Veteran suicide. Thank you Greg for helping and THANK YOU for your service.