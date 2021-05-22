Early voting begins Monday for competitive Plano runoff races
Early voting for Plano’s 2021 runoff election will begin Monday and continue through May 29 and June 1, and both races are shaping up to be rather competitive. In a move that could significantly change the makeup of Plano City Council, voters will determine if Mayor Pro Tem Kayci Prince will keep her Place 4 seat. Prince’s opponent, Justin Adcock, is putting up a considerable challenge against this prospect, as the May 1 general election saw him maintaining a 3.66% lead over the incumbent councilwoman.starlocalmedia.com