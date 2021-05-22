Early voting begins Monday for competitive Plano runoff races

More and more information is coming in from Collin County, prompted by listeners who are fed up with local leaders standing down and not doing anything. BLM protests have taken place all across the county, not just in Plano even though that protest went viral but also in Allen and Frisco and even at the Collin County jail in McKinney. Reportedly, the police can’t even bring prisoners into the jail because of the protestors! What the hell is going on? Who will stand up and put their foot down to prevent BLM from running the entire county into the ground? Chris is taking your calls and wants to know what you’re seeing in Collin County on NewsTalk 820, WBAP!