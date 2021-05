Although this year has been made unpredictable by the pandemic, one of the clubs that has retained a wide range of interest is Badminton Club, currently run by seniors Marco Rayner and Kenneth Elsman, upper Nick Chiu, lowers Jolie Ng and Eric Zhang and prep Colbert Chang,. Throughout this year, Badminton Club has worked with Student Activities to organize two schoolwide badminton tournaments for both singles and doubles, events which attracted a large crowd of community members and spectators. The most recent tournament took place over past weekends, with over 90 players fighting for the champion title.