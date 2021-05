May 23—In case you missed it, here are The Herald News' top stories from last week according to our readers. It's a case that still haunts those involved and conjures memories (maybe some unpleasant) for people who grew up in that era of Fall River. The so-called Satanic cult murders of 1979 and 1980 are the focus of a gripping new true-crime documentary series from Epix called "Fall River." It examines some of the dark days of the city's history — the killings of Doreen Levesque, Barbara Raposa and Karen Marsden. The first episode of this four-part series debuted last Sunday. Did you watch? Want to find out if it's worth watching? Get caught up on the case if you are unfamiliar and get a glimpse at what the series is about here before the second episode airs tonight, May 23, at 10 p.m.