Retired DDN journalist writes tender tribute to guys in his book club
“The Dayton Book Guys - How a Group of Men Bonded Through Books” by J. Bradford Tillson Jr. (The Dayton Book Guys LLC, 166 pages, $24.95) Every week many Americans partake in book club discussions. There are thousands of book clubs, most of the private ones are exclusively female. Statistics reveal that women in this country read more books than men do. They also read more fiction than men. Many men prefer to read non-fiction.www.dayton.com