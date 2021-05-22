The Linda Lindas Sign With Epitaph Records

My Saturday list of the 5 songs I’ve had on repeat all weekend long. Turn them up and rock along with me, LOUD. Flight Attendant have been on fire this past year releasing song after song I just can’t get enough of. Their latest, “Paradise”, dropped Friday and it’s continued this trend 100%. I’ve been a fan of this band since they began and watching them do exactly what they want to do musically and artistically is something to admire. The band is comprised of 5 members all from different musical backgrounds/styles and combined it equals a sound all it’s own, which often seems to be the case when bands like this come along and change the game for us all. I’ve often said it’s only a matter of time before other bands start ripping Flight Attendant off and I feel that day gets closer with every single they release. 2021 has found it’s band, and that band is Flight Attendant.