5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (May 22)

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week's picks below. Lunay is ready to celebrate his 21st birthday, but not without dropping his sophomore album El Niño in celebration of his blossoming career. The 15-song set, released under La Familia Records, Chris Jedi and Gaby Music's independent label, kicks off with the title track that samples Jerry Rivera’s 1993 salsa hit “Cara de Niño” and transitions into a trap. The set is also home to edgy perreos (“Vudú,” “Party DB”), solid reggaetons (“Le Gusta Que La Vean”), and even some slow-tempo urban bops (“TBC,” “Se Cansó”). Standout tracks include his sultry collaboration with Anitta on “Todo o Nada” and the infectious “Otra No” with Bryant Myers and Zion. Other features on El Niño include Chencho Corleone, Zion, Chanell, Giovakartoons, Juliito and Chris Jeday. “I wanted to make an album before I was 21 to reflect everything that I am right now -- what I’m living and what I’ve learned so far -- making fun songs for the streets and the clubs, while still being El Niño inside and outside the studio," Lunay said in a statement. -- JESSICA ROIZ.