There are no guarantees in the secondary of any NFL defense that the football is going to find you throughout the course of any given season. For some, like Miami’s Xavien Howard, finding the football comes easier than it does for others — but never the less Howard’s incredible ball production to this point in his career is something of an anomaly. With 22 career interceptions in 56 games played, Howard averages 0.39 interceptions per game as a member of the Miami Dolphins — and ranks 10th on the all-time list of interceptions for Dolphins defenders.