Las Cruces Public Schools: A graduated return to commencement
Prior to 2020, the pinnacle of a student’s senior year in Las Cruces Public Schools was a production of the greatest show on earth. Thousands of people packed into the Pan American Center to witness a rite of passage. Our graduating classes listened to commencement speeches, received their diplomas and waved goodbye to a team of educators who watched them grow from eager freshmen to capable adults ready to take on the world. In 2020, a pandemic took a firm hold on our community and our time-honored tradition changed dramatically.www.lcsun-news.com