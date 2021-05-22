newsbreak-logo
Giro 2021:- Stage 15: Grado – Gorizia 147 km **Spoilers**

By blazing_saddles
BikeRadar
 2 days ago

On this stage the Giro breaks quarantine and crosses the border into the land of cycling's new superstars. A short stage with a cross-border circuit between Italy and Slovenia of approx. 40 km. The route begins flat, all the way to Sagrado, and then clears the Monte San Michele climb. Starting in Mossa, the circuit features three passes over the steep, 2 km long Gornje Cerovo climb (GPM4, 1.7 km at 8.5% each time awarding KOM points), and a succession of tough climbs and descents. After the third lap, the route goes back to Italy through San Floriano del Collio, passes north of Gorizia and crosses the border again, passing through Nova Gorica.

