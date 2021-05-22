Beach Hazards Statement issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Worcester; Somerset; Wicomico A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN SOMERSET...WICOMICO AND NORTHERN WORCESTER COUNTIES At 644 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, moving northeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. In addition...Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Salisbury, Fruitland, Princess Anne, University Of Maryland Eastern Shore, Salisbury University, Berlin, Delmar, Hebron, Westover, Ocean Pines, Parsonsburg, Newark, Pittsville, Willards, Whitehaven, Bishop, Trinity, Eden, Longridge and Chesapeake Heights. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning.