Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Baker; Inland Nassau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN NASSAU...NORTH CENTRAL BAKER...SOUTHWESTERN CAMDEN...SOUTHEASTERN WARE AND CENTRAL CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM EDT * At 342 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms 11 miles south of Stephen Foster State Park, moving east at 30 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Hilliard, Folkston and Kings Ferry.