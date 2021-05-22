newsbreak-logo
Duval County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 02:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and rough surf of 4 to 5 feet. * WHERE...Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Clay County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Western Clay SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN ST. JOHNS...NORTHEASTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM EDT * At 402 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Green Cove Springs, moving east at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Green Cove Springs, Fruit Cove, World Golf Village, Palm Valley, Sawgrass, South Ponte Vedra, Nocatee, Bayard, Durbin and Switzerland.
Baker County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Inland Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Baker; Inland Nassau SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN NASSAU...NORTH CENTRAL BAKER...SOUTHWESTERN CAMDEN...SOUTHEASTERN WARE AND CENTRAL CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM EDT * At 342 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms 11 miles south of Stephen Foster State Park, moving east at 30 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Hilliard, Folkston and Kings Ferry.
Bradford County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Union, Western Clay, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Bradford; Union; Western Clay; Western Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN NASSAU NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD...SOUTHEASTERN BAKER...NORTHEASTERN UNION NORTHWESTERN CLAY...SOUTHWESTERN DUVAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT * At 302 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking thunderstorms centered near Glen St. Mary, or 9 miles northeast of Raiford, moving northeast at 25 mph. * Winds in excess of 40 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Macclenny, Glen St. Mary, Cecil Field, Maxville, Sanderson, Oakleaf Plantation, Bryceville, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, Baldwin and Ellerbee.
Saint Johns County, FLweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Johns A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHNS...NORTHEASTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN DUVAL COUNTIES At 502 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, or over Orange Park, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Orange Park, Mandarin, Fruit Cove, Nas Jax, Fleming Island, Doctors Inlet, Baymeadows, Lakeside, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace and Switzerland. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Clay County, FLweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Duval; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida Eastern Clay County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Duval County in northeastern Florida * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 530 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fruit Cove, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Green Cove Springs, Fruit Cove, World Golf Village, Sawgrass, South Ponte Vedra, Nocatee, Bayard, Durbin, Guana River State Park and Vilano Beach. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH