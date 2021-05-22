Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brantley; Camden; Glynn; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Camden County in southeastern Georgia Glynn County in southeastern Georgia Northeastern Brantley County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Wayne County in southeastern Georgia * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 244 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waynesville, or 9 miles northeast of Nahunta, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Dock Junction, Country Club Estates, Thalmann, Sea Island, Everett, Waynesville, Atkinson and Mount Pleasant. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH