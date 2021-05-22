newsbreak-logo
Camden County, GA

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 02:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-24 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and rough surf of 3 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

alerts.weather.gov
Brantley County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Inland Camden, Inland Glynn, Northeastern Charlton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Brantley; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Western Charlton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN CAMDEN...WEST CENTRAL GLYNN...SOUTHERN BRANTLEY...EASTERN WARE AND NORTHEASTERN CHARLTON COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT * At 238 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms near Race Pond, or 15 miles southeast of Waycross, moving east at 30 mph. * Winds of 40 to 50 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Hickox, Waverly, Race Pond, Winokur and Tarboro.
Brantley County, GAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Glynn, Pierce, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 14:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brantley; Glynn; Pierce; Wayne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GLYNN...SOUTHEASTERN PIERCE...NORTHEASTERN BRANTLEY AND SOUTHEASTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 236 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Raybon, or 7 miles northeast of Nahunta, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nahunta, Thalmann, Raybon, Waynesville, Atkinson, Mount Pleasant and Hortense. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Brantley County, GAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brantley, Camden, Glynn, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brantley; Camden; Glynn; Wayne The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Camden County in southeastern Georgia Glynn County in southeastern Georgia Northeastern Brantley County in southeastern Georgia Southeastern Wayne County in southeastern Georgia * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 244 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waynesville, or 9 miles northeast of Nahunta, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Brunswick, St. Simons Island, Dock Junction, Country Club Estates, Thalmann, Sea Island, Everett, Waynesville, Atkinson and Mount Pleasant. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Camden County, GAclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Camden County, Georgia

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. — SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NASSAU...NORTHEASTERN DUVAL AND SOUTHERN CAMDEN COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT... * At 415 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hilliard, moving east at 35 mph. * Winds of 40 to 50 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include... St. Marys, Kingsland, Fernandina Beach, Hilliard, Callahan, Kings Bay Base, Jacksonville International Arpt, Yulee, Kings Ferry and Nassau Village-Ratliff.
Glynn County, GAwbyz94.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Thunderstorm Warning GAC025-127-229-299-305-121900- /O.NEW.KJAX.SV.W.0075.210512T1814Z-210512T1900Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Jacksonville FL 214 PM EDT Wed May 12 2021 The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Glynn County in southeastern Georgia... Central Pierce County in southeastern Georgia... Brantley County in southeastern Georgia... East central Ware County in southeastern Georgia... Southern Wayne County in southeastern Georgia... * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blackshear, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Blackshear, Nahunta, Patterson, Offerman, Thalmann, Braganza, Raybon, Waynesville, Atkinson and Mount Pleasant. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && LAT...LON 3155 8169 3155 8168 3120 8166 3114 8226 3140 8226 3156 8170 TIME...MOT...LOC 1814Z 260DEG 24KT 3128 8213 HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH $$ SHASHY.