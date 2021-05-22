newsbreak-logo
Accomack County, VA

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Accomack, Northampton, Virginia Beach by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 03:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton; Virginia Beach BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High Rip Current Risk. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Northampton and Accomack Counties. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 3 to 5 ft will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.

Accomack County, VAshoredailynews.com

COVID Server Updates Complete

The Virginia Department of Health reported on Monday that there were 2 test positives, one in Accomack and one in Northampton. All other numbers remained unchanged. These numbers include those for Saturday and Sunday. Virginia reported 272 new cases in Monday’s report. There were 22 hospitalization and 11 new deaths.
Accomack County, VAshoredailynews.com

Eastern Shore reports two new COVID test positives

The Eastern Shore reported two additional COVID-19 test positives, one in Accomack and one in Northampton, in Thursday morning’s report. The Eastern Shore’s 7 day test positivity average fell to 4.8%. As of Thursday morning, 13,488 residents of Accomack County have been given the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine...
Accomack County, VAshoredailynews.com

Accomack reports three additional COVID test postives

Accomack County reported three additional COVID-19 test positives Wednesday morning, all other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore’s 7 day positivity rate average fell to 5.8%. As of Wednesday morning, 13,380 individuals in Accomack County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 11,042 have been fully...
Accomack County, VAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 17:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Accomack A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT EASTERN SOMERSET SOUTHEASTERN WICOMICO...WORCESTER AND NORTHERN ACCOMACK COUNTIES At 505 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Parsonsburg to near Lawsonia. Movement was east at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Pocomoke City, Princess Anne, Berlin, Snow Hill, Westover, Parsonsburg, Marion Station, Newark, Lawsonia, Cape Isle Of Wight, Ocean Pines, West Pocomoke, Pittsville, Willards, Saxis, Hallwood, Ocean City Municipality, Cokesbury, Wallops Island and Sanford. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Accomack County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 17:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Accomack The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Worcester County in southeastern Maryland Northern Accomack County in southeastern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 528 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Delmar to 6 miles northwest of Lawsonia, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Ocean City, Pocomoke City, Berlin, Ocean Pines and Cape Isle Of Wight around 600 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Bishop, Horntown, Boxiron, Ocean City Municipality, Goodwill, Public Landing, Greenbackville, Ironshire, Temperanceville and West Ocean City. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Accomack County, VAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Accomack, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights) by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Accomack; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Essex; Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Eastern Louisa; Hampton, Poquoson; Newport News; Northampton; Western Chesterfield; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen; Western Louisa; York FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * AFFECTED AREA...Central and Eastern Virginia. * TIMING...Friday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the 70s. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to develop Friday, especially from early afternoon through the early evening hours. All outdoor burning is discouraged.
Accomack County, VAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset, Inland Worcester and Maryland Beaches Counties. In Virginia, Accomack County. * WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 1 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Northampton County, VAweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-01 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northampton WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Northampton County. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 1 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Cape Charles, VAeasternshorepost.com

Rep. Luria Hears Local Questions, Concerns About Rescue Plan Funding

By Stefanie Jackson – Congresswoman Elaine Luria hosted an online forum Wednesday in which Coastal Virginia leaders voiced their appreciation and concerns regarding the American Rescue Plan that was signed into law March 12 and will provide funding to states and localities recovering from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.