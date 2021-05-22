newsbreak-logo
Collier County, FL

Red Flag Warning issued for Coastal Collier County, FLZ063, FLZ066, FLZ070 by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Collier County; FLZ063; FLZ066; FLZ070; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS PRIMARILY FOR INTERIOR WESTERN AREAS OF SOUTH FLORIDA AND INLAND MIAMI-DADE COUNTY * Affected areas...Glades, Hendry, interior Collier, Mainland Monroe, and interior Miami-Dade Counties. * Wind...20 foot winds around 15 mph. * ERC`s...Mid 30s to low 40s * Impacts...Any fires that develop may be extreme in nature. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

alerts.weather.gov
Broward County, FL weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Collier County, FL weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collier, Glades, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Collier; Glades; Hendry The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Collier County in southwestern Florida Western Hendry County in southern Florida Southwestern Glades County in southern Florida * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 611 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Labelle, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Labelle, Port La Belle, Felda, Devils Garden and Ortona. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Collier County, FL weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Collier, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 19:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:21:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Collier; Hendry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLLIER AND CENTRAL HENDRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Miami-dade County, FL weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Far South Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County; Far South Miami-Dade County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MIAMI-DADE COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM EDT * At 552 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Zoo Miami, or near Kendall, moving northeast at 25 mph. * Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Miami Beach, Homestead, Coral Gables, Key Biscayne, South Miami, Surfside, Homestead Miami Speedway, Black Point, The Redland, Turkey Point, Virginia Key, Kendall, North Miami, Doral, North Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach and Pinecrest.
Collier County, FL weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Collier County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN COLLIER COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM EDT * At 528 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Big Corkscrew Island, or 7 miles west of Ave Maria. This storm was nearly stationary. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Ave Maria, Immokalee, Golden Gate Estates, Orangetree, Big Corkscrew Island, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, Bunker Hill and Lake Trafford.
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers

Forecast: Cloudier, cooler Friday morning

We kick off our Friday with lots of clouds hanging over Southwest Florida thanks to a weak front pushing south of our area. Expect mostly cloudy weather through the morning, but it’s also going to feel a bit cooler and less humid in the wake of the front that’s moved through overnight.
Collier County, FL NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers

Forecast: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms

For most of us, it was a dry and hot Mother’s Day, however, some of us picked up much-needed rain in the form of afternoon thunderstorms developing along the sea breeze. Today is going to be similar, with a few showers and thunderstorms developing by the afternoon, mainly along and east of I-75. A few showers are also possible in Collier County this morning thanks to isolated pockets of rain near Miami, but the first half of the day will be dry for many of us.