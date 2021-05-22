Red Flag Warning issued for Coastal Collier County, FLZ063, FLZ066, FLZ070 by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 15:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Collier County; FLZ063; FLZ066; FLZ070; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS PRIMARILY FOR INTERIOR WESTERN AREAS OF SOUTH FLORIDA AND INLAND MIAMI-DADE COUNTY * Affected areas...Glades, Hendry, interior Collier, Mainland Monroe, and interior Miami-Dade Counties. * Wind...20 foot winds around 15 mph. * ERC`s...Mid 30s to low 40s * Impacts...Any fires that develop may be extreme in nature. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.alerts.weather.gov