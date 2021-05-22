newsbreak-logo
Currituck County, NC

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-23 03:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High Rip Current Risk. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Northampton and Accomack Counties. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Breaking waves of 3 to 5 ft will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents.

Camden County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Chowan, Gates, Pasquotank, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Camden; Chowan; Gates; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck A SHOWER WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN CAMDEN PASQUOTANK...PERQUIMANS...CENTRAL CURRITUCK AND NORTH CENTRAL CHOWAN COUNTIES At 839 PM EDT, a shower with heavy rain was located over Belvidere, or near Ryland, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph are possible with this shower. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Elizabeth City, Camden, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State University, Ryland, Weeksville, Chapanoke, Tyner, Nixonton, Hobbsville, Shiloh, Belvidere, Indiantown, Old Trap, Whitehall Shores, Pasquotank, Parkville, Jacocks and Beach Springs. Motorists should use extra caution in the vicinity of this shower. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads, and possible minor flooding of ditches and poor drainage areas.
Camden County, NCweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Camden, Currituck, Pasquotank by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Camden; Currituck; Pasquotank A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL CAMDEN...CENTRAL PASQUOTANK...AND CURRITUCK COUNTIES THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF CHESAPEAKE AND THE SOUTHEASTERN CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH At 751 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fentress to Indiantown, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Currituck and Back Bay around 800 PM EDT. Corolla around 810 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Belcross, Snowden, Aydlett, Sandbridge Beach, Gregory, Munden, Barco, Coinjock, Riddle and Waterlily. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Bertie County, NCweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Fire Weather Watch for dry and windy conditions, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Northeast North Carolina. * TIMING...Friday afternoon and early evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...25 to 30 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid to upper 70s. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to develop Friday, especially from early afternoon through the early evening hours. All outdoor burning is discouraged.