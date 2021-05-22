Beach Hazards Statement issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-10 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Camden; Chowan; Gates; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck A SHOWER WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN CAMDEN PASQUOTANK...PERQUIMANS...CENTRAL CURRITUCK AND NORTH CENTRAL CHOWAN COUNTIES At 839 PM EDT, a shower with heavy rain was located over Belvidere, or near Ryland, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph are possible with this shower. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch are possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Elizabeth City, Camden, Hertford, Winfall, Elizabeth City State University, Ryland, Weeksville, Chapanoke, Tyner, Nixonton, Hobbsville, Shiloh, Belvidere, Indiantown, Old Trap, Whitehall Shores, Pasquotank, Parkville, Jacocks and Beach Springs. Motorists should use extra caution in the vicinity of this shower. Be prepared for rapid changes in weather and road conditions. Heavy rain could cause ponding of water on roads, and possible minor flooding of ditches and poor drainage areas.