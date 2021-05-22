newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kent, WA

Kent Parks Cornucopia Days 5k returning Saturday, July 10

Posted by 
I Love Kent
I Love Kent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuuQQ_0a8AkQ0S00

Kent Parks Cornucopia Days 5k will be returning this year on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 9 a.m. to Noon at Three Friends Fishing Hole.

  • Registration is now open and costs $15, or $30 with a shirt.
  • The deadline to register and receive a shirt is June 11 – don’t miss out.
  • Participants age 60 and over run for free, courtesy of Kent Bowl.

Register for the Kent Cornucopia Days 5k on RunSignUp.com and check out the Kent Cornucopia Days 5k webpage for more information and details about what race day will look like this year.

Parking will be available at Columbia Distributing, directly next to Three Friends Fishing Hole.

I Love Kent

I Love Kent

Kent, WA
271
Followers
305
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Kent, WA

 https://ilovekent.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Kent, WA
Kent, WA
Government
Kent, WA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornucopia#Race Day#Free Parking#The Kent Cornucopia Days#Columbia Distributing#Kent Bowl#July#Runsignup Com#Webpage#Hole
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Des Moines, WAPosted by
I Love Kent

Feel Good Friday: Ocean breathing.

I recently did a guided meditation titled, “Ocean breathing”. It was lovely. As my breath rose and sank as adrift in a warm sea, I settled into a nice place that felt like home. I like it when this happens. It doesn’t always. Perhaps this theme was more personal than...
Kent, WAkentreporter.com

Wine tasting event set for July 17 in downtown Kent

The Downtown Kent Partnership (KDP) will host the Sip, Swirl and Savor wine event from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 17. The event will be outdoors in the First Avenue Plaza Park in historic downtown. Tickets are limited to 150 people, with select tasting times. Grab some friends...
King County, WAfederalwaymirror.com

South King Tool Library wins Green Globe award for waste reduction

When it comes to waste reduction, the South King Tool Library is setting the standard in King County, asking: why buy when you could borrow?. The South King Tool Library, 1700 S. 340th Place in Federal Way, won a Green Globe award as the leader in waste reduction and was honored by King County Executive Dow Constantine on Earth Day, April 21.
Kent, WAkentreporter.com

Interactive space-themed park could be coming to Kent

A shared goal among the city of Kent, the Kent Downtown Partnership (KDP) and consulting firm OLI Communications could lead to the development of a space-themed park in downtown Kent. The park will provide science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) related play toys and activities for Kent youth. An agreement...
Kent, WAkentreporter.com

Food, used bicycle drive set for May 13 in Kent

Food donations and used bicycles will be accepted as part of the Keller Williams Mountains to Sound drive-thru event from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 at the Kent YMCA, 10828 SE 248th St. Each year Keller Williams Realty offices closed for a day of community service. This...
Des Moines, WAPosted by
I Love Kent

Feel Good Friday: Little-big things.

“I am of the opinion that my life belongs to the whole community, and as long as I live, it is my privilege to do for it whatever I can.”. I get this and I like this. At first reading, the words sounded a little extreme. I’m not afraid of service, but I’m not too interested in martyrdom, either. I’ve got enough of my own cares and concerns requiring my attention to entertain in global distractions.
Kent, WAPosted by
I Love Kent

Help the KDP by walking around downtown Kent between June 3-17

“Connect for a Cause!” – join the Kent Downtown Partnership for a self-guided ‘Kent Crawl’ 2.1K walk (or jog) between Historic downtown and Kent Station, between June 3–17, 2021. Grab your friends for some outdoor fun and fitness June 3 – 17. The route will include stops at participating businesses...
Des Moines, WAPosted by
I Love Kent

Feel Good Friday: Mini-pancakes.

Arriving home yesterday after work, I performed my daily ritual of popping by my 17-year old daughter’s room to say “hello”, and ask about her day. I typically stand at the door and say nice things and move on with my biz. Yesterday, she beckoned me inside. Odd, but ok. She pointed to her closet area. Hanging there, I saw her cap and gown for high school graduation.