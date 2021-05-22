Kent Parks Cornucopia Days 5k returning Saturday, July 10

Kent Parks Cornucopia Days 5k will be returning this year on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 9 a.m. to Noon at Three Friends Fishing Hole.

Registration is now open and costs $15, or $30 with a shirt.

The deadline to register and receive a shirt is June 11 – don’t miss out.

Participants age 60 and over run for free, courtesy of Kent Bowl.

Register for the Kent Cornucopia Days 5k on RunSignUp.com and check out the Kent Cornucopia Days 5k webpage for more information and details about what race day will look like this year.

Parking will be available at Columbia Distributing, directly next to Three Friends Fishing Hole.