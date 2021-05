Several local track and field athletes placed first in their respective events at the Class 2, Sectional 1 Meet Saturday at South Callaway High School in Mokane. On the boys side, Caruthersville senior Brandon Fonda placed first in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 39.81 and first in long jump with a jump of 6.74 meters. Malden sophomore Rylan Bell also came in first in pole vault with a distance of 4.03 meters.